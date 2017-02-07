Man pleads guilty in McDonald’s credit card skimming case

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One of the men who police say helped a former West Lafayette McDonald’s employee commit credit card fraud now faces one to six years in jail.

Quentin Deshawn Creamer, 25, admitted to a charge of corrupt business influence, which carries a one to six-year sentence. The judge also called for Creamer to pay restitution.

According to court documents, Creamer supplied Mekeisha Roberts with a skimming device she used while employed at McDonald’s. She would skim credit cards during work and return the device to Creamer, who would reproduce cards based on customers’ stolen information. Roberts told police Quentin gave her cash and forged cards and he also kept some cards for himself.

Police said through surveillance video they witnessed Roberts using the skimming device at the drive-thru, as well as seeing Roberts, Creamer and a third subject – Damien Smith – all making purchases at various locations with credit cards belonging to other people.

Roberts told police she estimates skimming at least 100 cards at the drive-thru. Detectives identified 12 victims in the case.

Creamer is scheduled to be sentenced March 8. Roberts is due for her sentencing on Feb. 21. No word on Smith.