Police searching for suspect in CVS robbery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are investigating a robbery at a local pharmacy.

It happened Tuesday just before 4:00 at CVS on Fort Harrison in northern Terre Haute.

Employees at CVS told police the suspect walked into CVS wearing a blue hoodie and tan cargo shorts.

He demanded money from the employee.

When the worker told the suspect he was on camera, he fled the building in a green ‘Blazer type vehicle’ with a left window covered in plastic or tape.

The suspect is described as a black male between 30 and 40-years-old.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661 or send them a message on their Facebook page.