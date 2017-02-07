Students learn to test blood type and compatibility

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Matching donated blood to a donor in need saves lives.

That’s what some students at Ivy Tech Community College are learning to do this semester.

A sharp poke, then a few moments later and a bandage later, you’ve donated blood. The blood is then screened for disease and tested for compatibility – the topic Ivy Tech students are covering in detail.

The blood cells and plasma are separated first using a centrifuge and then the matter is tested in three categories according to Ivy Tech Medical Lab Chair Heather Morson.

“We use the plasma and the red cells to determine our patients A-B-O type,” explained Morson. “Then we determine the RH factor and then we do some compatibility testing.”

Using a series of re-agents, students like Austin Christenberry go to work confirming the blood type and RH.

“We type the patient sample, that will give us the type A, B, AB, or O, and whether they are RH postive or negative,” said Christenberry. “That’s where you get the postive or negative at the end of their type.”

Students then cross-match samples for compatibility to ensure the donor unit is safe to give the patient.

Ivy Tech medical lab technicians realize donated units are precious and run simulations that still give students need to know experience.

“So we simulate samples and actually the hospitals in the surrounding area help by giving us little ‘segs’ or portions of their units,” said Morson. “So our students can learn and test from that.”

Medical Lab Technician students also attend Ivy Tech Blood Drives to observe how professionals draw and perform tests on the blood.