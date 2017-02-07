Super Bowl champ has a Terre Haute background

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Wabash Valley football fans, here’s a reason to celebrate a Patriots victory!

There’s a Patriots player with a Vigo County connection.

Offensive lineman Ted Karras attended Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Terre Haute.

He went to school there in the 7th grade, which was the 2005-2006 school year.

We caught up with some of his teachers to hear what they had to say about Karras.

“He came into class every day with the most beautiful smile He always did the right thing, always had assignments completed. What a wonderful role model in the classroom,” 6th grade English teacher Kara Wilkinson said.

“Anyone that is successful in life that has a connection with this area is great and to see someone to have that level of success is something that you would have to be nothing but proud of,” P.E. teacher Greg Chiado told us.

“My whole family was together, and my kids, you know, my little son Luke hasn’t taken his jersey off in an entire week. I mean, we are just gushing with pride,” Ted’s uncle, Tony Karras said.

Plans are in the works to honor Karras and add his jersey to the school’s collection for all to see.