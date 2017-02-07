Terre Haute native wins big in cooking competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A man with local ties won big on the Food Network!

Justin Miller was recently on Guy’s Grocery Games.

He graduated from Terre Haute North in 2007 and is now an Executive Chef in Indianapolis.

It was all part of a cooking competition and the last chef standing has the chance to make some cash.

We spoke with Justin on the phone, he shared his secret to success with us.

“A lot of chefs go on shows they should win, that actually end up losing. They end up putting too much thought into their plates instead of focusing on the competition and what the requirements are for each round. My focus was not to sabotage myself and make sure I met the requirements for each round.”

Justin picked up $16,000 in prizes.

Click here to learn more about the show.