TV maker secretly tracked consumers’ viewing habits

The FTC will get $1.5 million and the state will receive $1 million. The state will suspend $300,000 in civil penalties included in its settlement amount if Vizio complies with the agreement.

According to legaldocuments, Irvine, California-based Vizio and a subsidiary manufactured smart TVs that captured second-by-second information about video displayed on the sets. The data was sold to marketing companies and data brokers to measure viewing habits, such as the effectiveness of ad campaigns.

Jerry Huang, Vizio’s general counsel, noted that the company’s automated data collection program did not link the data to people’s personally identifiable information. “Today, the FTC has made clear that all smart TV makers should get people’s consent before collecting and sharing television viewing information, and VIzio now is leading the way,” he said in a statement.

Although Vizio did not individual consumers’ names or contact information to outsides parties, the information did include such information as people’s sex, age, income, education and other demographic data, according to the FTC.

Consumers who own a Vizio TV can go to the settings menu to find information on automated content recognition, the FTC said. More information on privacy and online security are available on the agency’s site.