Wabash Valley business owner talks about impact of travel ban

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Seven countries are the target of a travel ban implemented by President Donald Trump.

Something the president believes will help lower terrorism.

One Middle Eastern business owner speaks out about the travel ban.

Zak Alqoraish did some work around his restaurant on Tuesday.

Alqoraish and his wife have travelled frequently to the United States from Saudi Arabia since 2005.

Eventually they made Terre Haute their home.

“I decided to move here to the U.S. because, I love the country, I love the people, it’s nice.”

One thing Alqoraish doesn’t love though is President Trump’s travel ban.

Alqoraish’s country isn’t impacted by the ban but knows what kind of effect it’s had.

“I’ve heard so many stories just like me,” Alqoraish said. “They’re people with businesses that are not u-s citizens. They are like permanent residents and they have business and they couldn’t come back to the country so their business is affected.”

Alqoraish says Muslims who are in the country have a positive impact many might not think about.

“People here, who come here to the U.S., they contribute to the economy of the country,” Alqoraish said. “I mean I’m not talking only about the immigrants. There are so many students here. Thousands of them. They pay tuition to the universities, they rent, they dine, they shop, they do so many activities which contribute to the economy.”

Alqoraish has hopes that this travel ban won’t hold.

“The halt on Trump’s decision, to not enact on his decision will prevail in the end,” Alqoraish said. “So people will come here normally and without being rejected. Yeah, that’s what i’d like to see.”

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says that the administration isn’t contemplating adding more countries to the ban.