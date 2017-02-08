Community comes together to support local boy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Community members are supporting a local boy in the fight for his life.

Wednesday evening, the Terre Haute Police Department Spouse Auxiliary and Down Syndrome Group held a fundraiser.

IHOP donated a portion of some of the night’s sales to the Murray family.

News 10 has told you before about young Colton.

Colton was born with several medical conditions. He’s currently in the hospital.

Money from the event will go to the Murray family to help them with their expenses.

“It’s important for us to give back to the community. And to see the kind of turnout that we’ve seen, and see the kind of contributions we’ve seen from the community is extremely encouraging,” said Josh Eppert, General Manager of the local IHOP location.

You can keep up with Colton’s journey by following his story on Facebook.