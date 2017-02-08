Duke Energy releases statement to News 10 regarding high energy bills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Residents are voicing outrage over high duke energy bills. It’s a story News 10 brought you yesterday and continues to stay on top of.

Many aren’t buying that cold weather is too blame for the jump. So, where is your money going? News 10’s Lindsey Yates has been asking that very question.

From a visitor post on the WTHI Facebook page, now flooded with hundreds of similar comments, to a News 10 poll where 70% of you are reporting an inflated bill, many residents are at a loss.

We’ve received several complaints into our newsroom…has your Duke Energy bill jumped in a big way recently? @DukeEnergy @LYates_WTHI — WTHI News10 (@WTHITV) February 7, 2017

News 10 reached out to our local Duke Energy representative. The average household used 11% more energy when comparing 2016 to the previous year. “It’s pretty difficult to correlate usage with the amount that’s on your bill, because you maybe forget some unusual usage patterns that you may have had,” said Lew Middleton, with Duke Energy.

However, according to Storm Team 10, the average temperature in 2016 is lower than 2017.

December 2016

Max Average Low

Max Temperature 64 °F 38 °F 14 °F

Mean Temperature 52 °F 30 °F 10 °F

Min Temperature 40 °F 23 °F 1 °F

January 2017

Max Average Low

Max Temperature 65 °F 43 °F 10 °F

Mean Temperature 55 °F 35 °F 6 °F

Min Temperature 47 °F 28 °F 0 °F

Knowing you at home are not satisfied, News 10 contacted the Utility Regulatory Commission. They act as a liaison between customers and Duke Energy. The Commission is currently experiencing a high call volume. If you have a complaint or concern, they are urging customers to file complaints at this link.

The final step, speaking with Duke Energy in Indianapolis. They released this statement to News 10.

We’ve heard from a number of customers and are looking hard at their concerns. We believe bills are higher primarily because we had some very cold days in December, and customers are seeing those bills now. However, we’re investigating each customer’s situation when they contact us.

Temperature and heating degree day comparisons between Dec. 2015 and Dec. 2016 show that energy consumption for an average residential customer increased 11 percent from a year ago, and the number of heating degree days was about 25 percent higher this past December than a year ago, all of which means customers used more energy this past December to stay warm.

There are a variety of factors that can affect a customer’s bill. For instance, customers are billed at different times of the month, and some monthly bills can include more cold days. Also, the number of days included in a customer’s bill can vary. Sometimes also customers may have received an estimated bill prior to this higher bill, and if that estimate was too low, then their current bill would reflect the accurate amount of energy they used.

Some customers have asked about the new smart meters. We have installed more than 50,000 between October and January in different parts of Indiana, and we did not see an increase in complaints/concerns in any of the months prior to a cold snap in December. We’ve also tested a number of the meters and the results have shown the meters to be accurate.

If customers believe they have received a bill that is unusually high or unusually low, they should call our customer care center at 800-521-2232. We can analyze a customer’s bill and what some of the causes might be.

Every customer’s pattern of electricity use is different, which is why we want to talk directly with customers who have questions about their bills.