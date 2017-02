TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The wait is nearly over for the reopening of a Terre Haute Chinese restaurant.

First Wok is set to reopen on Friday.

The restaurant closed back in August after a fire at the Dollar Tree, which is right next door on Wabash Avenue near 25th Street.

First Wok took damage from smoke and water.

A worker from the restaurant contacted News 10 to let us know the details.

Fire investigators told us they believe two minors started the fire.