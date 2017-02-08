How taxpayers may be paying the bill for the new jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The question still stands, how will Vigo County pay for a new jail? This comes as time is running out to submit a plan to Federal Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson.

Sheriff Ewing says the county is in this position because the county has lacked a vision for the jail for over thirty years.

“It’s always been band aid this, band aid that,” said Ewing.

With a pending federal lawsuit, county leaders have to submit a plan for a new jail by the end of this month. Without that solidified plan, the county could lose money and control to the federal government.

“Is that really what we want? That we can’t deal with our problems ourselves and have some kind of say and some control in what we’re building, and how we staff it and where we build it, is that not what we want?” said Ewing. “Or do we just want to say someone else decide because we can’t?”

On Tuesday, a representative for the Vigo County Commissioners proposed one option to pay for a new jail is to raise the local income tax.

They’re suggesting a tax increase that could be anywhere up to 1.25%. This could reach the maximum tax cap of 2.5%.

“I don’t think the taxpayers should have to pay for people to go out and break the law,” said Terre Haute resident Bud Austin.

For Susie Spear, she is concerned about a new jail’s hefty price tag but she also believes building it is necessary.

“I’m all for bettering Terre Haute and our jails. I don’t want them in nasty, crowded conditions,” said Spear.

Until a new facility is built the county is forced to continue to pay other counties like Vermillion, Parke and Sullivan to house Vigo County inmates.

“All I have to show for is a fistful of receipts, and that’s it,” said Ewing.

And those grand totals tally to around $30,000 leaving the county each month.

“They’re banking on it. So are they banking on our stupidity?” said Ewing.

To meet the deadline, the County Commissioners have to submit the new jail’s plan to a federal judge Magnus-Stinson by the end of February.