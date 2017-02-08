Indiana case uncovers why ICE allows felons back into the community

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are looking for an 80-year-old convicted child molester after U.S. Immigration decided not to deport him in October. News 18 looked into why the man was allowed back into the community and found out it’s a problem more common than one may think.

“It’s mortifying to think about that,” Tippecanoe County resident Teresa Barker said.

In March 2015, Teodoro Macias was arrested after witnesses saw him molesting a 10-year-old in a van outside of the Wal-Mart on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Lafayette.

“If he’s willing to do that in public like that, who knows what he’s been doing when he’s not in public,” said Barker.

Macias wasn’t supposed to be allowed back into the public, but U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement decided not to deport him in October – citing his advanced age and medical circumstances.

“It should make absolutely no difference what age he is. The crime is the crime, regardless what age or condition,” Barker said.

Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington has now filed a new charge against Macias for not registering as a sex offender. Harrington can’t talk about this case specifically, due to the pending charge, but he was able to talk about a general communication problem with ICE.

“The frustration is with the system not the officers that work with this,” Harrington said. “Federal law doesn’t allow them to share certain information with us.”

“Sometimes they do remove them from the local jail and take them to a federal system for a hearing on the deportation, and then we are never advised what happened to them,” Harrington continued. “Were they actually removed from the country or were they released?”

If it weren’t for this new charge against Macias, police wouldn’t even be looking to arrest him.

“I actually have a young daughter and it’s repulsive to me that he managed to not be deported, not be put behind bars, and there’s a possibility that he’s still in this community,” said Barker.

News 18 plans to follow up on this story by contacting local congressmen to see what can be done to stop this from happening in the future.

If you have any information about where Macias could be located, you are urged to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 immediately.