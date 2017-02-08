Man arrested for Terre Haute armed robbery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Police make an arrest after an armed robbery.
It happened just after 2:30 Wednesday morning near 4th and Oak Streets in Terre Haute.
A male and female victim told police they were at 7th and Elm Bar when 22-year-old Justin Tyler asked for a ride.
The victims gave Tyler a ride to the 4th and Oak area.
When they arrived, Tyler allegedly pulled out two handguns and pistol whipped the victims.
Tyler fled in a different vehicle.
Police were able to locate Tyler near 3rd and Chestnut in Terre Haute.
He is charged with armed robbery and obstruction of justice.
The investigation is on-going.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661.