Meet the 181st Intelligence Wing’s new commander

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – There’s a new man in town.

Colonel Chris Alderdice is the new base commander for the 181st Intelligence Wing.

Colonel Alderdice describes himself as a jack of all trades.

“My life for 37-years has been a bunch of tangents,” he said.

A man with a very large skill set.

At the age of 18, his military career quickly grew…from loading bombs on a plane to a piolet.

Now, he’s a base commander.

A man who recently assumed command of 880 personnel during a formal ceremony on base.

“The people are outstanding. I think it’s a Hoosier thing honestly. Fort Wayne, their Airmen are awesome and I come down here and first of all, very outgoing Airmen. They really want to meet me and tell me what they do and show me what they do,” Alderdice said.

He left his former base in Fort Wayne to take on a new challenge.

He left behind fighter jets for intelligence.

“For me, it was the change in mission, the large missions itself because Fort Wayne continues to fly fighters up there with the A-10 Warthog. Coming down here, not flying anymore, but having a huge awesome mission in the Intelligence Wing and all the different missions we do within the wing. Different and Diverse,” Alderdice told us.

Even though he refers to himself as the new guy, he definitely doesn’t feel like it.

“I mean I don’t feel like an oddball, although I have no habit patterns. I told everyone after 37-years up in Fort Wayne I have no habit patterns here and they kind of laugh as I get lost on base and things like that. But that’s okay, humility is part of the game and eventually, I’ll get there…but I just want to say thanks,” Colonel Alderdice said.

He also wants to think people in the community for making him feel welcome.