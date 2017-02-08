Tuesday motorcycle crash allegedly involved person fleeing from police

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A motorcycle driver flees from a deputy, crashes into another car and was airlifted to a hospital.

It happened on Tuesday evening just after 5:00.

Police said a motorcyclist was spotted driving erratically, in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed on US 41 and Davis Avenue.

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy caught up with the driver at a red light at 41 and Springhill.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and the driver reportedly sped off.

After losing sight of the motorcycle in traffic, the deputy saw the driver rear-ended another car.

The name of the motorcyclist hasn’t been released yet.

We do know the driver was airlifted to a hospital with unknown injuries.