Vigo County on a mission to boost childhood immunization rates with grant

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – When it comes to children keeping up on their vaccines, Vigo County doesn’t fair well.

“Our immunization rates for 19 to 35 month year old children are really, really low for the state,” said Chelsea Kizer, Public Health Registered Nurse.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, children of that age (19 to 35 months) are the most deficient on vaccines in Vigo County. A report from 2013 placed the age group at a 28% vaccine completion rate.

For Kizer, those numbers are concerning.

“When you look at childhood diseases years ago, before vaccines came, and the amount of hospitalizations, deaths that came along with it, knowing that we aren’t using something that’s there to help prevent those illnesses and diseases,” she said, “it’s scary.”

Kizer cites a couple of reasons for the low numbers, one of them being lack of follow up visits with physicians.

“I think that we take our babies in when they are little, like 2 or 4 months, because we’re so concerned with growth and development,” she said, “and then, once they hit 1, they’re a little more mobile, it’s harder to get out and about with them. We don’t follow up with physicians as often as we do, unless they’re ill, and if they’re ill we typically don’t give vaccines at that time.”

Another reason, Kizer says, is the stigma and misconceptions behind childhood immunizations.

“There’s some misinformation out there on vaccines and safety,” she said, “Most side effects from vaccines are going to be soreness and redness at the injection site, nothing in life comes without risks.”

The Vigo County Health Department is working to boost those numbers. Thanks to grant money from the state, $87,000 will go toward providing education and resources to help increase immunization rates in the area.

Kizer says they continue to promote on-time immunizations in media and on billboards, they also continue to work with other organizations to provide opportunities for vaccinations.

With the grant, Kizer says they’re hoping to break down stigmas behind vaccinations and ultimately help keep children, as well as adults, safe.

“We had a chicken pox outbreak a few years ago,” she said, “We were one of the biggest ones in the United States. So we look at why is that. So it’s very important we vaccinate so that we don’t see those diseases come back in such big numbers that could lead to bigger problems such as pneumonia, skin infections or something that would play as a harmful component to a vaccine preventable disease.”

The grant will also help with adult immunizations as well.

“As adults, we think we’re up to date on vaccines, but really some of those we may need a booster of,” she said, “So the Indiana State Department of Health is seeing that, especially with Pertussis, it’s going to be the adults and the people in the home that are passing it on to babies. So making sure that they’re up to date, the state has a program that will provide free vaccines to anyone that doesn’t have insurance, or their insurance doesn’t cover vaccines, so at the health department we can offer that to our community as well.”

Kizer says the grant also provides the opportunity to bill for vaccines, which is a first at the Vigo County Health Department.

“We haven’t been able to in the past,” she said, “We can see children that have insurance, or have medicaid or have no insurance. Pretty much everyone we can see and immunize at the health department.”

Thanks to education and grants, Kizer says numbers for childhood immunizations (ages 19 to 35 months) increased to 58% in 2016.

For more information on services that the health department’s clinic has to offer, you can call (812) 462-3431.