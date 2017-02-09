City Council votes in favor of casino to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – City hall was packed with residents in Terre Haute tonight. The majority of the people were there for one reason – the debate on bringing a casino to Terre Haute.

After a four and half hour meeting, the council voted in favor of building a casino in Terre Haute.

This vote represents a stamp of approval from the council as legislation continues in the Indiana statehouse.

This decision was not taken lightly.The council listened to over 20 residents voice their opinions about bringing gambling to the city.

Person after person approached the podium, sharing their personal testimonies on the topic. There was around five people in favor of the casino that spoke out at the meeting while nearly 18 people spoke publically against it.

Residents debated potential impacts like an increase in crime and addiction.

I deal directly with people who struggle with addiction. I see the devastation that it causes in marriages. I see the problem that it causes in families,” said a Terre Haute resident. “I see the finances that could have gone towards meaningful revenue for the city blown on something that causes debt and people have nothing to show for it.”

Supporters of the casino discussed the estimated 750 jobs it could bring to the area.

“I don’t see any downfall in adding more revenue,” said a different Terre Haute resident. “That can be taxed and we can make more money off of it.”

A representative with Rising Star Casino was at the meeting and shared how the company got to this number. He says there will be 720 slot machines, 30 live gaming tables and a theater that will host shows regularly.

The Indiana Senate Committee on Public Policy will vote on the casino bill on Wednesday. The chairman set a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The bill must pass the committee before it can be voted on by the Senate.

If it passes the Senate, it would move onto the House for consideration.

Another topic discussed at Thursday’s city council meeting was the fire code ordinance. Debate went back and forth for an hour about the new plan.

The ordinance includes three main points. First, it updates the city code from an outdated ordiance from the 1960s. This would allow the Terre Haute Fire Department to be in compliance with state law.

The second aspect is a $25 fee for most Class I businesses under 10,000 square feet. This fee will be charged for a businesses’ annual fire code inspection. There will be a cap of $2,500 for structures over 10,000 square feet.

The third element is geared towards fire prevention education for local schools and children.

The council couldn’t come to an agreement for how the ordinance stood so it was tabled. It will be heard in March’s sunshine meeting.

City council also approved the advance of tax anticipation loans with a 7-2 vote.