Dark. Milk. White… why does chocolate make us so happy?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – With Valentine’s Day around the corner you’ll likely need pick out some treats for that special someone in your life.

Chances are at some point you’re going to need to buy some chocolate.

Whether it’s dark, milk, or white chocolate – it all starts from the cacao seed. The cacao seeds come from the Theobroma Cacao plants originally found in Central and South America.

Eating the seeds or nibs won’t leave you with much of a sweet flavor.

Many steps are taken between grinding up the seeds and enjoying a sweet piece of chocolate.

“When they’re harvested, they look a lot like coffee beans,” explained Dr. Peter Coppinger, Rose-Hulman Associate Biology Professor. “The seeds are then fermented, dried, and then cracked. When they’re dried and milled like this we call them cacao nibs. It’s this that you can then further process to make the chocolate that we all love.”

