Man flees from Parke County Courthouse, leads police on two county high speed chase

CARBON, Ind. (WTHI) – One man is in custody after leading police on a two county high speed chase.

It all started Thursday afternoon around 3:00 at the Parke County Courthouse.

According to police, Terrey Hensley Sr. was in custody, appearing in court for a theft charge.

Hensley was able to flee from custody.

He carjacked a black pickup truck and led police on a high speed chase.

Police told News 10 Hensley reached speeds in excess of 90 mph.

During the chase, Hensley allegedly was driving in the wrong direction on State Road 59 towards on-coming traffic.

Hensley also allegedly side swiped an Indiana State Police trooper.

Police used stop sticks to slow him down.

He came to a stop near 5th Street and Main in Carbon.

Carbon is in Clay County.

Police arrested Hensley charging him with escape, carjacking and auto theft.

No injuries were reported.