Putting a name to remains found in Indiana



TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – It’s estimated there could be 1,000 unidentified human remains in the state of Indiana. A former coroner is now working to identify those remains by entering them into a national database.

Part of the database is for coroners to enter information about unidentified remains. Another part is for families to enter information about a missing loved one. News 18 talked to the family of a Lafayette man who is in the database.

“Our first priority is to actually find Steven’s remains and bring closure to that,” said Cyndi Miller in 2009.

Eight years later, Miller is still hoping for closure.

“If we can just find one bone — that’s our goal.”

Miller is the cousin of Steven Lee Smith. She sifts through the papers that document his murder in 2008. Smith’s roommate, Wesley Kelly, hit him with a padlock, causing him to fall into the Wabash River. Kelly pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 60 years in prison in 2010.

All the while, Smith’s body was never located.

“We kind of lost our hope that we would ever find him alive, but we’ve still clinged to the hope that you’ll get closure, even if it’s just in recovery of remains,” said Miller.

That’s why Smith’s information has been entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, otherwise known as NamUs.

“You can build a profile on the missing person side and start entering information in — when they were last seen, how tall they are, hair color, eye color. On the other end of it are the coroners that are working and if I have an unidentified that comes in, I start plugging in that information on my end. And it will hopefully match those together,” explained Scott McCord, the former coroner for Newton County.

McCord volunteers as the case manager for the state of Indiana on NamUs. He became passionate about identifying remains during his two terms as coroner. He tried everything he could to identify the remains of three young murder victims, he refers to as his “kids.”

“I’ve worked this case, my case, my kids for eight years. I mean, they become, like truly, they became like mine,” said McCord.

He was unsuccessful in identifying the remains and laid them to rest in October.

But now McCord has a new mission.

Even though it’s hard to know for certain because of a lack of records, McCord said it’s estimated there are at least 1,000 unidentified human remains in the state of Indiana.

“Sitting on shelves, sitting in morgues, or that have already been buried,” said McCord.

He wants to get as many of those as possible entered into NamUs.

“If you look on the NamUs system, there are very few Indiana cases that are uploaded. Of the ones that are, it’s the bare minimum information to generate a case number,” said McCord.

Currently, there are only five cases from the News 18 viewing area in NamUs, including McCord’s three “kids.” He hopes to change that by helping coroners enter the information.

“There’s one county that we have that has five unidentifieds in the system with the bare minimum. I’ve offered to go down there. In a weekend, I could have everything uploaded,” said McCord.

He says his ultimate goal is to get the unidentified remains home, and that’s a goal Smith’s family appreciates.

“I want to thank him. I didn’t expect these emotions, but I want to thank him. Not just for me, but for every single family member that’s got someone missing,” said Miller.

McCord said he would eventually like to work with legislators to make entering the information in the database mandatory for coroners.