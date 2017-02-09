SURVEY: Is there a need for public transportation in West Terre Haute?

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – People in West Terre Haute have raised concerns over the need for public transportation.

That’s why Nikki Keith, the clerk-treasurer of West Terre Haute, has created a survey.

The survey is designed to help determine the need of having a daily bus service in West Terre Haute. By completing the survey, you will be helping pick locations and bus times.

Keith says, they’re working to partner up with Terre Haute City Transit and the process is in its very early stages.

However, she adds, it’s something that is needed.

“You do see a lot of people walking. It’s narrow, it’s very dangerous. I’ve seen people pushing strollers that way. We don’t have a pharmacy over here, so if they need things like that they have to go into town for that. Just the little things, plus jobs!”

Keith says, that the next step is to gather responses from the survey and present it to the city.

TAKE THE SURVEY HERE and for more information check out the Town of West Terre Haute’s Facebook page.