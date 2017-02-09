Terre Haute pays its share of the Margaret Ave. railroad overpass

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – On Friday, the City of Terre Haute cut a check of nearly $2 million to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Both are partners in the $10 million Margaret Avenue railroad overpass project.

“We are having a pre-construction meeting next week, and we’re kind of kicking off the project at that time,” said City Engineer Chuck Ennis.

Ennis said next week is also when the contractor should receive a document called a “Notice to Proceed.” That’s when the contractor officially receives the project and work may begin.

“Typically, the construction starts on April 1st,” said Ennis. “Utility work can begin before that.”

Ennis says the most common question people ask him about this project has to do with how long Margaret Avenue will be closed during construction. He says he’ll have a better idea when the contractor releases its preliminary construction schedule.

“Margaret Avenue will be closed for a lengthy period of time,” Ennis said. “The question is when the road will close and how long it will be closed. We’ll find next week.”