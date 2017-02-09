“This is our highest priority.” Duke Energy working on communication plan regarding high energy bills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – News 10 is working toward answers for thousands of homeowners.

Energy bills continue to spike across the Wabash Valley, but is the drop in temperatures to blame for the rise in your bill? That’s the reason, according to a recent statement from Duke Energy.

“We’ve heard from a number of customers and are looking hard at their concerns. We believe bills are higher primarily because we had some very cold days in December, and customers are seeing those bills now. However, we’re investigating each customer’s situation when they contact us.”

Knowing, you at home are still concerned, we continue to ask questions, and we are getting a response.

Cold weather, that is why Duke Energy says your bill spiked. Do you buy that explanation? @LYates_WTHI @DukeEnergy — WTHI News10 (@WTHITV) February 9, 2017

According to Rick Burger, a Duke Energy Representative, meetings are underway Thursday afternoon. The company is working on a communication plan.

“Which includes looking at facts and figures when determining how the issue got to this point,” Burger explained in a phone conversation with News 10’s Lindsey Yates.

We’re told, they want to provide accurate information to our News 10 viewers. “The public outcry has made this our highest priority,” said Burger.

If customers believe they have received a bill that is unusually high or unusually low, they should call our customer care center at 800-521-2232.