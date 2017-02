TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute Police Department is looking for information on a vehicle used in a burglary in January.

THPD reports a Ford Taurus was used in a burglary on Jan. 14 around 1 a.m. at Russ Fisher Truck Parts. That is located at 5690 E Margaret Dr.

If you have any information, call the Terre Haute Police Department at (812) 238-1661.