Trump satire book causing quite a stir at VCPL

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County Public Library responded this week to concerns from News 10 viewers, who took issue with a book that they believe purports itself to be a children’s book. The book’s entitled “A Child’s First Book of Trump” by comedian Michael Ian Black.

Former kindergarten teacher Jean Penry said she saw the book in the library’s front display where it showcases new books. When Penry started reading it, she got quite a surprise.

“There are some pretty vulgar things in this book,” Penry said.

She later learned the book is satire and made for an adult audience, however the book’s title and its multiple use of the word “child” concerns her. So she came forward and spoke with News 10 about it.

Meanwhile, we also got the library’s side of this story. Elizabeth Scamihorn told us the library has a team that determines which books are purchased for the library, and it has a vetting process for which books to select. She says the satire in question will be shelved among a number of other satires in the library’s collection. Scamihorn said the library offers a lot of pro-Trump books, including book written by Trump himself.

“That is our job and that is what makes us special is we have access to all information on all sides of stories,” said Scamihorn.