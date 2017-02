TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – After a fire last August, First Wok is open for business.

The Terre Haute restaurant had to close its doors after a fire next door at the Dollar Tree store.

That’s on Wabash Avenue near 25th Street.

First Wok received damage from smoke and water.

Fire investigators told News 10 back in December, they believe two juveniles started the fire.