Crime Stoppers: Former President of Vigo County Conservation Club wanted for theft

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Officials are looking for a suspect who allegedly used the Vigo County Conservation Club credit card to make thousands of dollars in personal purchases.

Vigo County Court records show Andrea L. Gardner is wanted for theft out of Vigo County Superior Court 1.

Vigo County Sheriff’s Office reports Gardner was the president of the Vigo County Conservation Club. During that time police report the made personal purchase with the club’s credit card.

Gardner is described as a 64-year-old white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with white hair and green eyes. It is believed that she may travel between Terre Haute and New York on a regular basis.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gardner, call our tip line at (812) 238-STOP or check out the Crime Stoppers website.

Remember, all tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.