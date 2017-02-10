Duke Energy explains why there could be a spike in your electric bill

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – It’s a widespread concern that has you talking. Why is more and more of your money going toward electric bills?

According to Duke Energy, there is a team of people working to make sure you were billed accurately. This follows thousands of complaints, in the Terre Haute area, regarding the unusual increase.

“We’re committed to finding the answers for these customers,” said Lew Middleton, Communications Consultant with Duke Energy. Middleton sat down with News 10 regarding the spike.

The company maintains, cold weather could be the reason for the increase. Customer bill cycles vary, and customers are billed at different times of the month. Some bills can include more or less cold days. “Energy usage was up 61% from December 2015 – December 2016. We know weather did play a role,” explained Middleton.

According to a WTHI poll, 91% of News 10 viewers don’t buy the explanation. Turns out, chilly temperatures are only part of the reason. “We need to make sure we are billing our customers accurately and if we’re not, then we need to find out why not and then fix it,” said Middleton.

Duke Energy is also pointing to errors in meter reading. The company wants to stress, the smart meters appear to be accurate. Which means, before the new technology was installed, your bill could have been underestimated. Now, you are paying for it.

“That is a distinct possibility, but as I said before, that’s going to take our team a little longer to investigate. If the November estimate was low then in December we’re going to make up for that, and make up that difference,” explained Middleton, who added Duke Energy does not refer to estimating bills as a mistake.

“There could be several reasons a bill is estimated. The meter reader did not have access, or the meter reader’s safety was in question.”

Again, Duke Energy said this issue is “high priority.” they are working on a case by case basis. “Every customer’s energy usage pattern is unique, so we can’t come up with a one-size fits all solution. Complaining on social media is not going to get them any answers. They need to call us, and then we can begin to do something about it,” said Middleton.

To share your concerns call Duke Energy at 1(800) 521-2232.