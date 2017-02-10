Duke Energy warns customers against utility scammers in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Duke Energy has issued a warning to Terre Haute residents about a possible scam.

Officials from Duke are telling customers to be on the look-out for phone calls from people claiming to represent the company.

The scammers tell potential victims that they need to pay their electric bill immediately or risk having their electricity disconnected.

The scammers tell the customers to pay their bill using a prepaid debit card.

Police say the number of reported scam calls has increased over the last couple of days.

Some of the warning signs and how to protect yourself include:

Red flags for scam activity

The caller becomes angry and tells the customer his or her account is past due and service will be disconnected if a large payment isn’t made – usually within the hour.

The caller instructs the customer to purchase a pre-paid debit or credit card – widely available at retail stores – then call him or her back to supposedly make a payment to Duke Energy.

The scammer asks the customer for the prepaid card’s receipt number and PIN number, which grants instant access to the card’s funds.

The customer has received no other notice from Duke Energy that an account is overdue.

How to protect yourself

Duke Energy never asks or requires a customer with a delinquent account to purchase a prepaid debit card – or iTunes card — to avoid disconnection.

Customers can make payments online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail or in person at any number of retail outlets.

Customers with delinquent accounts receive advance disconnection notification with the regular monthly billing – never a single notification one hour before disconnection.

Customers, who suspect or experience fraud, or feel threatened during contact with one of these thieves, should contact local authorities, and then the Duke Energy Indiana phone number listed on their bill (800.521.2232). Never dial the phone number the scammers provide.