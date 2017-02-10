Four juveniles detained in connection with church vandalism and theft case in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Four juveniles have been detained in connection with vandalism and theft from a church in Vermillion County.

Indiana State Police reports there were complaints of vandalism and theft of items from the Cayuga Christian Church located at 406 Logan Street in Cayuga.

The investigation began on Dec. 28 when church officials reported four juveniles showed up at the church during an evening recreational sports session. During the time they were there, “…the men’s lockers in the locker room were ransacked, decorations were removed from some of the walls in the men’s locker room, as well as other vandalism in the locker room that caused minor damage,” ISP reports. “And upon leaving the church, the juveniles allegedly removed electronic music items valued at approximately $1,200.”

Indiana State Police reports only a few of the items have been recovered and the damage done to the church was estimated to be about $50.

Three of the juveniles, ages 15, 16 and 17, were detained and then later released to parents/guardians until they are scheduled to appear in Vermillion Circuit Court later this month.

A fourth juvenile, 16-years-old, was taken into custody and transported to a juvenile’s detention facility where he will wait his first court appearance.