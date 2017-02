TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – There’s a little shop on the south side of Terre Haute that you might have driven by a hundred times, without any idea what’s inside.

That’s why News 10’s Gary Brian went to the store called ‘Mind Bender Toys.’

What he discovered was an artist who has found a market, in taking toys as they are and re-creating them.

Click play to see the latest edition of Gary’s Good News. For more information on ‘Mind Bender Toys’ check out this Facebook page.