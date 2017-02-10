Mayor voices frustration over city council’s loan decisions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Mayor Duke Bennett, and at least one member of the Terre Haute city council, voiced their frustrations over some votes by the council concerning loan requests.

The council approved Mayor Bennett’s request for a Tax Anticipation Warrant for $4 million. That loan carries with it a 4% interest rate.

However, the council voted down the Mayor’s request to borrow $6 million from City Redevelopment, which would have been an interest free loan.

“It’s going to put us in a bit of a bind,” Mayor Bennett told News 10. “We’re going to have to delay some projects, probably delay some payments to vendors at some point this spring, because we were counting on that cash.”

On Friday, News 10 received an anonymous tip that Councilman Earl Elliott, who chairs the council’s finance committee, wrote a letter to all members of the council. In the letter, Elliott said he had considered requesting a special finance committee meeting or even a special call of the council as a whole.

We requested a copy of the letter and the city clerk’s office complied.

Voting for the redevelopment loan: George Azar, Amy Auler and Earl Elliott

Voting against the redevelopment loan: Karrum Nasser, Curtis DeBaun, Martha Crossen, Neil Garrison, Don Morris, Todd Nation