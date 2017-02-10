One person in custody after allegedly threatening to start fire inside apartment building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – One man is in custody after a Friday afternoon incident in Terre Haute.

It happened just before 5:00 at an apartment building on 1032 North 9th Street.

That is near 3rd Avenue.

Police officers were called to serve an emergency detention on a person inside.

An emergency detention is issued by a judge when there are concerns over a person’s mental health.

When officers arrived the suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside and started a fire.

Police told us as they entered the apartment the man tried to throw objects at the officers.

Officers were able to take him into custody.

No injuries were reported.