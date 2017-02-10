Sen. Ford working to get casino bill passed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State Senator Jon Ford (R – Terre Haute) found out as News 10 did Thursday night that Senate Bill 354, the so-called Terre Haute casino bill, will go up for a vote in front of the Senate’s Public Policy Committee. If passed, the bill would establish a casino to be built in Terre Haute.

That hearing will take place Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the Indiana Statehouse.

Ford says he’s now working with his fellow committee members, hoping to answer questions and calm any concerns that this bill may cause. He says any bill that changes gaming in the state draws a lot of concerns.

“I think a lot of colleagues realize we need economic development help over here,” Ford said, “and at the end of the day this is really a jobs bill.”

If passed by public policy, the bill would move to the appropriations committee.