Terre Haute church holds Night to Shine event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – People in Terre Haute took a night to make sure everyone got a ‘Night to Shine.’

On Friday, the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church held a prom sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Guests got to enjoy a night on the red carpet, limo rides along with hair and make-up stations.

They got to dance the night away.

Each of the 125 guests got to be a queen or king.

The goal is to share the love of the church with people who have special needs.

“For me, it reminds me that everyone is created in the image of God. He calls them his masterpieces, and for us to celebrate that, that’s such a blessing for us as well,” Jess Berryhill said.

This was the first year the church held this event.

Organizers are already thinking ahead to next year!

350 churches across the world are hosting their own ‘Night to Shine‘ event.