Terre Haute man arrested in connection to hit and run

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Terre Haute man is behind bars in connection to two hit and run incidents.

Police arrested Michael Holton.

His charges stem from two incidents that happened early Friday morning.

Terre Haute police say they responded to reports of a hit and run near 7th and Preston streets.

The incident reportedly involved a white Dodge pick-up truck.

While investigating police say a truck matching that description was involved in another incident with two parked vehicles on 8th and Idaho streets.

Police say they learned the driver of the truck left the scene.

Officers later found Holton near South Center Street in Terre Haute.

Police took him into custody without incident.

Holton is also tied to another incident.

While officers were investigating this case, additional officers took burglar reports at the Days Inn at 1st and Margaret streets in Terre Haute.

Police say they found the stolen items inside Holton’s truck.

Holton faces several charges including leaving the scene of a property damage accident, resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated and burglary.

He’s expected to appear in court on Monday.