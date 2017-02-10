Vincennes police and fire departments battle for a good cause

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – Some dedicated police and firefighters in Vincennes, Indiana are taking on a big challenge.

The two groups are raising funds for the Special Olympics by taking a Polar Plunge.

They’ll be freezing for a reason on Saturday, February 28th.

The two groups met for a handshake.

“I’d like everybody to know that the Vincennes Police Department is going to beat the Vincennes Fire Department like a drum,” Stacey Reece from the police department said.

“Only in the police department’s dream are they going to beat us like a drum,” fire chief Sonny Pinkstaff said.

If you’ like to donate, click here.