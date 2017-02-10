Why business owners may have a new bill

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Debate about the fire code ordinance went back and forth for over an hour at Thursday night’s city council meeting.

“The bigger the risk, the bigger the fire. The bigger the risk for fatalities. So that’s where the fee increase came,” said Asst. Fire Chief Norm Loudermilk.

“I’m not going to approve anything that’s got fees in it right now,” said Councilman Earl Elliott.

The main concern? That each structure a business owns will be charged an annual fee. This could result in a hefty price tag for business owners.

The ordinance would update city fire code. The plan also includes a fee to businesses for their annual fire code inspection. Money collected through this fee would go to fire prevention education for local schools.

“I just want to make sure people aren’t hit real hard because everyone has been paying extra fees like trash and sewer,” said Councilman George Azar.

As a business owner himself, Azar says he’d like the fee lowered so large property owners aren’t penalized.

But for Loudermilk, he says the money is vital to keep fire prevention a priority.

“To pass the ordinance without the fee is self-defeating. It’s going to update our code. We’re still going to go out and do our work, but guess what? We’re not going to have the revenue to help pay for that work so we’re back to square one,” said Loudermilk.

Ultimately the council couldn’t come to an agreement. The ordinance is currently tabled however a compromise is already in the works.

One option Loudermilk proposed is a flat rate of $25 for all businesses regardless of size.

“Hopefully the apartment associations and those who have businesses will be satisfied with the final result and if they’re not I encourage them to come the meetings and voice their concerns,” said Azar.

Loudermilk says he’s open for feedback from business owners about their concerns. He can be reached at norm.loudermilk@terrehaute.IN.gov.

The council will hear the revised fire code ordinance at their sunshine meeting in March. They will vote the week after it’s heard.