Duke Energy Offers Customer Service Meetings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – If you’re a Duke Energy customer with concerns, you have a chance to talk with a representative face to face.

Meetings are being held on February 14-16, and February 21-23.

Each day, customer service representatives will be present to talk with customers about their electric bills from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The meetings will take place at the Duke Energy District Office in Terre Haute at 301 Home Avenue.

Customers will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Customers must bring a driver’s license or other valid identification.

Representatives will discuss account information only with customers whose name or names are listed on the account.

Customers may also bring a copy of their latest Duke Energy bill.