TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – It was supposed to be freezin’ for a reason, but Mother Nature had other plans!

Saturday was the Polar Plunge held at Indiana State University.

Kimberly Monte oversees the event. She says there were around 220 plungers, and roughly $39,000 dollars was raised for Special Olympics.

This year’s Special Olympics will be held the first weekend in June.