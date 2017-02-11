Police find six illegal aliens during traffic stop, searching for two more

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A traffic stop results in the detainment of six illegal aliens, but two more remain at large.

It happened Saturday morning, just before 9 o’clock, along the eastbound lane of Interstate 70, near the 43 mile marker.

Indiana State Police stopped a blue Toyota Sequoia with Texas registration for unsafe lane movement.

While talking with the driver, officials say they noticed indicators of possible criminal activity. Further investigation led officials to discover the eight passengers were illegal aliens without identification. Officials say among the passengers were a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, both without parents. Officials say all of the passengers are believed to be from the countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.

Police say the driver was believed to be driving from Houston, Texas to Baltimore, Maryland.

Officials detained six of the passengers without incident, but two ran away on foot south of I-70 into a field near the County Rd 475 East overpass.

Police describe the two suspects who fled as dark complected Hispanic males, possibly middle to late twenties, short dark hair, no facial hair. One of them was wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans, and the other is believed to be wearing a black sweatshirt and dark pants.

If you find one or both of the individuals, police urge you to call 911. Officials say to use caution around those who flee law enforcement.

The investigation is now being handled through the federal agency, Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Officials say the individuals detained are in federal custody.

ISP did not make any arrests. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the Cloverdale Police Department assisted with the investigation.