Road Closure due to Snapped Telephone Pole

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Part of U.S. 41 has been shut down in Terre Haute since around 7:30 Saturday evening.

It happened just south of Johnson Avenue on U.S. 41 at the McCallister intersection.

The Terre Haute Police Department says a semi tractor trailer struck a pole while turning, causing power lines to be down across U.S. 41.

No injuries were reported.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and Terre Haute City Police are currently redirecting traffic and are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.