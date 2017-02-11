Sargento Cheese Recall

PLYMOUTH, Wis., (WTHI) – Check your fridge, there’s a new recall to be on the lookout for.

Sargento Foods is recalling a specialty cheese because of possible listeria contamination.

The company is Wisconsin-based, but products were distributed nationwide.

The cheeses in question are:

The 6.84-ounce packages of Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby with sell-by dates of April 12, and May 10, 2017.

The 8-ounce packages of Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese with sell-by dates of June 14, and July 12, 2017.

Sargento also recalled some products that were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese.

However, no other Sargento products are affected

So far no illnesses have been reported.

To check UPC codes and for more information, click here.