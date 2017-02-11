Soup bowl benefit provides relief to hungry families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Wabash Valley came together to serve up opportunities to help others in our community.

Saturday was the 7th annual Soup Bowl Benefit. It’s a fundraiser put on through Catholic Charities in Terre Haute.

Bowls of soup were handmade and served with love from local artists, chefs and restaurants.

Organizers say with every entry, you’ll help support their mission of feeding families in need.

“The really great thing about the price of the ticket is every $25 ticket sold is enough money to provide an additional 100 meals to families in our communities,” said Jennifer Buell, Development Director.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Catholic Charities Food Bank. The food bank provides emergency food assistance to about 32,000 people every year.