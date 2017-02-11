Students take learning to new heights with cadet orientation flights

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A unique opportunity in the Wabash Valley took students to new heights!

It’s part of a partnership between the 181st Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol and Terre Haute North Vigo High School Air Force Junior ROTC.

On Saturday, about a dozen students took part in cadet orientation flights.

Flights took place at the Hulman Field Main Terminal.

News 10 caught up with one of the cadets who shared more about his experience with us.

“Since this was my second time, I wasn’t as nervous as my first time,” said Skyler Tubb, “It was definitely a rush because there was a little bit of turbulence because of the wind, and then, like I said, turning kind of made it a little bit difficult.”

Colonel Thomas Greenlee oversaw the event. He says about a dozen students were able to fly last weekend as well.