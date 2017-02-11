Terre Haute residents split on casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – This week city council voted to approve plans for a casino in Terre Haute. But before it’s heard in committee in the Indiana statehouse, residents came prepared with concerns at this morning’s Crackerbarrel session.

“I see it as a very positive thing, I think we should get a casino,” said resident William Moulton.

The way Moulton views it is a casino is the first step to bringing in bigger business to Terre Haute.

“To me, it’s just an increase, another way to draw people to our community. Which increases everybody – food vendors, hotels, shopping centers,” said Moulton.

Other supporters of the bill include City Council, the Chamber of Commerce and local law enforcement.

According to the Indiana Workforce Development, Vigo County and its neighboring counties make up the only region with an unemployment rate significantly different than the national average.

The Terre Haute area sits at a 5% unemployment rate while the United States lies at 4.6%.

“We’ll have more people working. More people working means more taxes and more money generated into the community,” said Moulton.

“There are other ways of succeeding than the casino,” said Bruce Borders, Indiana Representative of the 45th District.

But many residents are on board with representative Borders’ outlook.

“I understand it’s my choice to walk into a casino but it’s not really my choice to get addicted to it, but we know that slot machines are designed to keep you coming back,” said resident Valerie Craig.

“We’re acting as if the casino doesn’t come there aren’t any other jobs available but my argument is that’s simply not true,” said Borders.

Borders encourages residents to take advantage of education like Ivy Tech or other colleges in the city. He says that way community members can meet the job requirements of open positions.

“I don’t know if it’s really going to get out of the senate but time will tell,” said Bob Heaton, Indiana Representative of the 46th District.

But when Moulton asked how likely the project is, many representatives told him they’re doubtful the casino will get approved.

“Chances are not very good it’s going to come out of the legislature in this session,” said Clyde Kersey, Indiana Representative of the 43rd District.

Senate Bill 354, otherwise known as the Terre Haute casino bill authored by Senator Jon Ford, will be heard in the Senate’s Public Policy Committee this Wednesday.