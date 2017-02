EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) — Several Wabash Valley wrestlers were in action Saturday at the Indiana wrestling semi-state meet.

Terre Haute North’s Thomas Dull punched his return trip to the state finals with a winning decision in the quarterfinals.

Northview’s Jacob Hendrich and Terre Haute South’s Logan Stephenson also advanced.

The state finals will be held next Friday and Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.