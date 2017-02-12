Brilliant young minds gather for skills and leadership competition

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – Hundreds of high school students gathered for a competition of skills and leadership!

Vincennes University’s College of Technology hosted the Indiana Region 4 and 5 Skills USA Contest.

More than 350 high school students competed for the chance to advance to state.

The Skills USA Organization emphasizes technical skills, leadership, and interpersonal skill trainings.

Students competed in the following categories: architectural drafting, automotive service, carpentry, CNC milling, CNC turning, collision repair, computer maintenance, diesel, electronics technology, engineering technology, inter-networking, masonry, marine service technology, motorcycle service technology, power equipment technology, precision machining, residential wiring, technical drafting, robotics, and welding.

Students competed in skills-related contests in technology labs on VU’s Vincennes Campus.

The state leadership and skills conference is in Indianapolis April 21st through the 22nd.