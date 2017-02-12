Caitlyn Newton enshrined at South gym

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — Another jersey was added to the wall during halftime of Terre Haute South’s overtime win over Evansville Bosse. South Vigo graduate Caitlyn Newton was honored for her selection as an Indiana all-star.

Newton, who now attends Purdue University, returned to her alma mater Saturday to be recognized for her outstanding achievement at Terre Haute South.

She left quite a volleyball legacy at the school. Newton holds the Terre Haute South records for most kills in a match and in her career.

As she prepares for the upcoming season with Boilermaker volleyball, the former Brave will always be on the wall at South.