Education stirs crowd at Crackerbarrel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – You won’t find an empty seat or a short line of residents waiting for their voices to be heard.

“We need to better support our teachers,” said Terre Haute resident Valerie Craig.

Residents Craig braved the early morning to echo her opinion on education.

The two hot topics? Teacher pay and funding for preschool.

As the Otter Creek Middle School Choir teacher, Chris Williams says he loves Terre Haute and wants to retire here. But the differences in pay between Vigo County and a suburb like Carmel, IN for the same work is hard to justify to his family.

“I received a $190 bonus without the matching funds from Vigo County School Corporation. The Director of Carmel [Middle School] received $2,422,” said Williams.

“I hope we can get to the point, back to the point where we give all teachers a percentage increase rather than going with bonuses,” said Clyde Kersey, Indiana Representative of the 43rd District.

“It makes me sad to have a good teacher standing there saying, ‘Based on the money, and what I need to do for my family as much as I love this city, I may have to leave the city’,” said Craig.

An issue that these Representative Kersey, Bob Heaton and Bruce Borders promise to research further.

But one aspect of education they don’t see eye to eye on is funding for pre-kindergarten.

“I’m hoping that we can have total pre-kindergarten across the state,” said Kersey.

“It’s not that I don’t value Pre-K education but where do we draw the line? We’re already struggling to fund other things and now we’re looking to expand that, I do have some problems with that,” said Borders.

But Craig doesn’t buy that answer.

“Don’t tell me what we can’t afford. It’s interesting the things that we can afford and the things we can’t afford and I think if we put as much money into our education as we do, even things like infrastructure, then I think we’ll definitely build this area,” said Craig.

The next Crackerbarrel session will be Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m. at the Vigo County Public Library.